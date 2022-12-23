Do the cookie crime, do the cookie time

Ellie Nicholson says the outpouring of support from the community has been "so, so amazing”.

In a Christmas crime befitting only the most parsimonious Grinch, “half a dozen buckets” of apricot-chocolate and chocalicious flavoured cookies have been pinched in broad daylight.

Cookie Time Christmas seller Ellie Nicholson, 20, who runs the stall on the side of Hamilton’s Boundary Rd, said: “they just came by and snatched the buckets from the table, unfortunately I am on the side of the road, so there isn’t really much foot traffic going past to see things.”

While the thieves didn’t quite manage the Cookie Monster’s infamous catchline: “me want cookie”, Nicholson says they were similarly incoherent.

“I reckon they must have been about 17 years old, one of them came up to me, stared at me, said ‘hi’, took the buckets and scampered off.”

Stoic, she has returned to the place from where the cookies were pilfered and will be there until Saturday evening selling what is left of a dwindling supply of Christmas goodies.

Fortunately the Christmas spirit was alive and well with the top brass at Cookie Time, who Nicholson said “have our backs”.

“Although I got them [the cookies] stolen, they just reimbursed the equivalent amount of money it cost me to buy the cookies in the first place. Cookie Time is really amazing.”

STUFF Lucy Sharp is doing long hours in the lead up to Christmas selling Cookie Time buckets. Video first published November 21 2022.

Nicholson said the while the incident was frightening, “at least nothing is coming out of my own pocket”.

The proceeds of the festive bikkie selling endeavour are set to help Nicholson pay down the loan on her communications and marketing degree at the University of Otago.

A popular earner for students and young people over the summer, cookie sellers purchase their stock outright from Cookie Time at the beginning of the festive period, sell them on the sides of roads, outside supermarkets and at Christmas events and keep the profits of their toil. In 2021 the top seller made $37,387 before tax and business expenses.

Tom Lee/Stuff The thieves had a hankering for the “apricot chocolate and chocalicious” varieties.

After reporting the theft to police, Nicholson said that she has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“Funnily enough, the first guy was a neighbour who overheard me call the cops on his police radio. He came out to try and warn me about the thieves then realised I was the person on the phone. He was so nice and said if it happens again just to come and get him.

“The support from the community I’ve received has been so, so amazing and really overwhelming. I’ve had people donate money which I used to buy buckets to donate to charity, people pull over to give chocolate, pull over just to give me a hug.”

The community, Nicholson says, has shown their true Christmas colours, “I have a lot of people just driving past looking out for me now... Honestly, it’s the silver lining of a really bad situation”.

Police confirmed they had received a report of “cookie buckets stolen on Boundary Rd”.

Nicholson has a rather simple message for the thieves: “next time just ask. I’ve got samples”.