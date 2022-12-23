Police name snorkeller who died in Bluff Harbour
A snorkeller who died in Bluff Harbour on December 10 has been named as 57-year-old Peter Nichol, of Alexandra.
Police released Nichol’s name on Friday and extended their condolences to his family and friends.
Nichol was found unresponsive in the water near Foreshore Rd on the morning of the incident, a Saturday.
He was taken to the shore but could not be revived.
Nichol was the 78th person to drown in New Zealand this year.