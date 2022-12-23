Police name snorkeller who died in Bluff Harbour

Bluff in the deep south, where Peter Nichol of Alexandra died while snorkelling in the seaside town’s harbour.

A snorkeller who died in Bluff Harbour on December 10 has been named as 57-year-old Peter Nichol, of Alexandra.

Police released Nichol’s name on Friday and extended their condolences to his family and friends.

READ MORE:

* Stewart Island's only murder: The island, the accountant and the death of André Jose



Nichol was found unresponsive in the water near Foreshore Rd on the morning of the incident, a Saturday.

He was taken to the shore but could not be revived.

Nichol was the 78th person to drown in New Zealand this year.