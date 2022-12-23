Man in serious condition after fall from central city balcony

The man was taken to hospital having sustained serious injuries.

A man has fallen from a balcony at an end of year party in Central Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

St Johns was called to Blue Wallace Surveyors on Harwood St in Hamilton about 4:00pm and responded with one ambulance and a rapid response unit.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to Hospital in a serious condition.

On the balcony, open vessels of alcohol could be seen.

It is understood that the man landed first on his feet and then fell and sustained injuries to his head.