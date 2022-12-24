Holiday road toll: Person dies in crash near Palmerston North

The sole occupant of the vehicle was found dead at the scene.

A person has died in a crash near Palmerston North, marking the first fatal crash death in the country’s holiday road toll.

The single-vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd happened about 12.20am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

“The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was located deceased at the scene.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

READ MORE:

* Deadliest South Island crash in decades sees road toll in Nelson Marlborough jump

* Police seek help finding driver in 'extremely risky' near miss caught on camera

* Family to spend xmas holidays in hospital following near fatal head-on crash



The official Christmas, New Year holiday road toll period began on Friday, December 23 at 4pm and ends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6am.

Police earlier warned motorists to take extra care on the roads, after a tragic number of road deaths so far in 2022.

“The impact on whānau, friends and communities is catastrophic when someone is killed in a road crash,” assistance commissioner Bruce O’Brien said.

Motorists should expect to see police on major highways across New Zealand over summer.