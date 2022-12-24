High Court halts legal proceedings which could alter management of 501 deportees

The High Court in Wellington has halted proceedings which could affect how police manage 501 deportees in New Zealand.

The High Court has halted proceedings which could affect how police manage 501 deportees in New Zealand.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan issued a press release this morning, welcoming the decision.

It comes after the court found probation-like conditions imposed on one deportee were an unlawful breach of human rights.

On Friday, the Crown Law office sought an urgent stay in proceedings to ensure police and The Departmen of Corrections had appropriate powers to manage 501 deportees living – and arriving – in New Zealand until a longer-term solution was found.

READ MORE:

* Crown Law looking to stop '501' decision as police look for 'longer-term solution' to manage deportees

* 501 deportee advocate will fight on after Crown human rights appeal



Allan said significant changes to existing protocols to ensure public safety could have been required.

“Given the proximity to Christmas and the fact that Parliament has risen, the stay will help Government ensure there are no unintended effects from the decision, especially when it comes to the safety of our communities.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said the pause would allow the Government to ensure there are no “unintended effects” of the court ruling.

The Returning Offenders (Management and Information) Act 2015 allows strict conditions to be imposed on returning offenders. It applies to anyone returning from another country after serving a year or more in prison, within six months from when they were released from custody.

“It allows police and Corrections to effectively manage the potential risk they may pose,” Allan said.

In its judgement, the High Court in Wellington approved the pause on proceedings.

“It is clear that implementation more broadly of the Court’s decision could result in an increased risk to community safety as a result of the risk of reoffending of some returnees.”

In his evidence, Gareth Fowler of Corrections provided profiles of three deportees convicted of serious criminal offences before the Act came into law, who are subject to monitoring.

“I have significant concerns about the risks to the public were the department to cease electronic monitoring of these offenders, as we would be unable to appropriately respond to support community safety.”

Tuesday’s earlier ruling regarding the conditions faced by a deportee, referred to in legal documents as G, found they amounted to additional punishment, on top of the prison sentence he had already served in Australia.

Judge Cheryl Gwyn found the conditions were unlawful because the Act did not intend for there to be a retrospective effect, and G’s offending had occurred before the Act came into law.

She ordered police to remove his fingerprints, photographs and DNA samples.

The man was deported in 2019 after serving five years in prison for drug offending.

All of G’s family live in Australia and he had lived there since he was 11 years old.