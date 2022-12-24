Three North Island Lotto players share $1 million on Christmas Eve

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Three North Island Lotto players are having an unforgettable Christmas, each taking a share of $1 million.

The players, from Auckland, Thames and Levin, each took home $333,333 with Lotto First Division after Christmas Eve’s draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Power Thames, Countdown Levin and on MyLotto to an Auckland player.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of those stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

The North Island trio aren’t the only Kiwi Lotto players celebrating during the holidays.

Earlier this month, a Southland couple took home $6.3 million.

“It doesn’t feel real. We’ve been on such a high,” one of those winners said.

“When all my numbers lined up, I stared at the screen for about 15 minutes and walked around in a daze for another 45!”

And at the start of December, a Whakatāne player took home $5.5 million.