Police seek sightings of woman missing from Stoke, Nelson area

Nicole Hunter, 49, has been missing since Tuesday, December 20.

She was last seen wearing an orange dress and blue jeans. She was not wearing shoes at the time.

Police and her family have concerns for her safety.

She may be in the Nelson area, or as far away as the Marlborough District.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 111 and quote police file number: 221222/5384.