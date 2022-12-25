Holiday road toll: One dead after crash in Port Whangārei

A person is dead following a crash in Port Whangārei on Saturday.

One person died in a crash in Port Whangārei on Saturday night, taking the holiday road toll to two.

Three other people in the car suffered minor injuries in the crash on Kotata Rise.

Police received the report at 10.10pm and are investigating.

St John has been approached for comment.

A fatal crash in Manawatū early on Saturday was the first road death recorded for this Christmas holiday period.

The period began 4pm on December 23 and ends 6am on January 4.