First Christmas lunch served at new Auckland City Mission home

Auckland City Mission celebrated its first Christmas at its new HomeGround premises by feeding 500 people 150kgs of ham.

HomeGround was opened in 2022 after 11 years of planning and building and is now the home of the Mission and its annual Christmas feast.

The warm red brick, green plants and open-plan sunlit rooms on Hobson Street welcomed the Mission’s clients to a festive Kiwi Christmas on Sunday with glazed ham, bacon and potato salad and coleslaw on the menu.

Guests at 10 large tables ate their meal in a festive atmosphere with Christmas music playing, Christmas crackers beside their place settings and a gift waiting for them.

Jason Burton-Miller, 48, has attended the lunch for 14 years and said having it at the new HomeGround site was wonderful.

“It feels very playful to be here. I feel honoured to be here,” he said.

Burton-Miller said that the previous sites the lunch had been held at could be cramped for the popular Christmas lunch.

“It feels like a real big family get-together,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty Auckland City mission fed 500 people on Christmas Day at their HomeGround location in Auckland city centre.

Missioner Helen Robinson said that she was at HomeGround on Christmas Day 2021, but it was only her and a security guard.

“It’s an incredible feeling this morning to wake up and know we can have Christmas at HomeGround.

“In the four or five hours this morning there are 500 people through here,” she said.

Robinson said the Christmas lunch was about giving a taste of the magic of Christmas to their clients and also giving presents to the children attending the lunch.

Abigail Dougherty Jason Burton-Miller, 48, said Christmas lunch at HomeGround was like a big family get-together.

A chef told Robinson that they were cooking 150kgs of ham, 60kgs of potato salad, 60kgs of coleslaw, 120 litres of jelly, 120l of ice cream, 26l of cream and “loads and loads of brownies”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland City Mission boss Helen Robinson said it was an incredible feeling to have Christmas Day at Homeground.

Robinson said people she had talked to had described 2022 as being a long year with deeply uncertain issues like inflation and Covid making it difficult for families to afford food.

“It’s been a tricky year... I’m super conscious for the people who need the support of a people of the place like the Mission, but actually there are a lot of people who are in very real need."

The Mission and partner organisations had reached thousands of families throughout Auckland over the past two weeks, sending out 10,000 food parcels and 35,000 presents.

“That’s thousands of whanau across Auckland who simply don’t have enough money for food.”

Abigail Dougherty Volunteer Brooke Fong, 29, passes a meal to Yuin Khai Foong, 42, who was servicing tables at the Christmas lunch.

Yuin Khai Foong, 42, said it was an absolute privilege to be volunteering at his 19th Christmas.

“It’s [HomeGround] just an incredible facility, it gives a sense of luxury and specialness about it.”

Foong said hopefully HomeGround would be a permanent home for the Mission’s Christmas lunch after using different venues over previous years.

He said the clients and the volunteers at the lunch were all feeling grateful and appreciative of the lunch.

“It’s one special place where all these people can come just adds another dynamic to it,” he said.

HomeGround includes 80 permanent apartment homes for people on the social housing register, a shared rooftop garden and residents’ lounge, a community dining room, community spaces, a health centre, a pharmacy and addiction withdrawal services.