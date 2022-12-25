Christmas revellers fill Auckland's Long Bay to capacity

The whole Long Bay park is “at capacity” according to police. (File photo)

Christmas Day revellers enjoying the Kiwi summer at Auckland’s Long Bay have filled the beach to capacity, and police are now turning people away.

“Save yourself the journey and enjoy your afternoon elsewhere,” a police spokesperson said.

Long Bay on the North Shore is home to a 160 hectare regional park. It’s a popular spot for car loads of families to turn up to with a picnic blanket and a cricket set.

Police have also asked that visitors drinking alcohol avoid swimming.

“Alcohol and water don’t mix and can have fatal consequences,” a spokesperson said.

Visible and excessive consumption of alcohol is prohibited at the park, according to Auckland Council.

Police have also asked visitors to ensure they swim between the flags and to watch out for rips in the water.

Police also reminded parents to keep an eye on their children around the water.