Holidays off to a warm one as high pressure brings higher than average temperatures to the South Island

Daytime heating is a big player in the weather in the coming days. Long days and a moist airmass bring afternoon heat showers and possibly thunderstorms to inland parts of both islands.

The Christmas holidays will kick off with good weather as parts of the South Island are set to see higher than average temperatures this week – with areas of Otago reaching 30C.

New Zealand’s weather will be dominated by a ridge of high pressure for the next few days.

On Tuesday, isolated thunderstorms are possible in northern inland areas of the South Island.

“A subtropical low approaching from the north is now expected to stay well away from the country, with minimal risk of severe weather as it passes by on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said a MetService spokesperson.

READ MORE:

* They may have swapped their boat for a garden, but check out the sea view

* A journey of sculpture along Wellington's windy Cobham Drive

* The best-value destinations for Kiwi travellers in 2023



However, for most of the South Island temperatures will be “on par” for the time of the year said forecaster Sonja Farmer.

“We've got some really warm temperatures later in the week.”

By Thursday, Wānaka and Alexandra are expected to see highs of 30C. Gore could reach 27C and Dunedin 26C.

Marcus Skin Parts of Otago, including Lake Hawea, will see higher than average temperatures this week (File image).

In Canterbury, Ashburton could reach 30C, markedly above the 21C that is normal for this time of year. Christchurch will see highs of 28C, while in Kaikōura it could reach 26C.

Thursday will see some rain over Stewart Island and in Fiordland but the rest of the South Island will be dry.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of the North Island on Christmas Day.

People in Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Taihape were told to expect scattered thunderstorms, with localised heavy rain and small hail.