Bloomin’ marvellous: High hopes for sunflowers to spread cheer

Abbe Hoare hopes her latest crop of sunflowers will be twice as big as her pictured 2021-2022 crop at her sunflower farm, Mangamaire, on Tutaekara Rd south of Pahīatua.

With tall stalks, giants leaves and bright yellow heads that follow daylight across the sky, Abbe Hoare has discovered the sunflower is both good for the farm and the soul.

A 90-hectare sheep and beef farm south of Pahīatua will also home thousands of sunflowers for the second year.

Hoare is the owner of Mangamaire Sunflower Field, and hopes they’ll be blooming by the end of January.

“They’re in the ground and they’re doing really well… but you’re so at the mercy of Mother Nature. It’s probably a terrible business model,” said Hoare, who got tips on growing the flower from watching Country Calendar.

A hectare of sunflowers has been planted, double the size of 2021-2022.

Hoare admits that despite all the effort “if we got a month out of it, that would be pretty good going”, but the crop fits in well with their farming calendar.

“They’re incredible for the soil. They’re such a big plant they can really get a lot of photosynthesis going and bring a lot of stuff down into the soil, and their roots grow really deep so they open it all up.”

And at the end of the season they’re eaten by cattle.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Abbe Hoare, with her sunflowers crop in January 2022, is hoping the weather will also be on her side for the 2022-2023 crop.

Sunflowers were initially chosen to slow down traffic in the area. Hoare also thought she could sell them at the farm gate and use them as a backdrop for photographs.

However, she soon realised their popularity, opened the farm to the public and had “huge crowds” visiting the farm.

She also discovered an unexpected reason some people are deeply attached to sunflowers.

“Something I was not at all prepared for was how many people were super attached sunflowers. I thought people just liked them maybe, but no, there was this whole other thing.

“I had a lot of people say that one of their children had died.”

So Hoare came up with a new offering of the “secret sunflower field” for exclusive bookings available from the end of January.

It’s for people who have this deep attachment to sunflowers, want a bit more of an on-farm experience, or want to be able to enjoy a bit of luxury, she said.

As well as individual bookings, the farm will be open to the public on Waitangi Day and the weekends before and after the national holiday.

With humidity and plenty of rain, so far the weather has been good, although Hoare is crossing her fingers for “a few more sunshine hours”.

“I hope it all works out this year and the weather is on our side.”