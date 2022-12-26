One dead in Ōpōtiki Boxing Day crash, section of SH2 closed

A car crashed into a fence on Monday afternoon and police believe it was the result of a medical event (file photo).

One person has been reported dead after a crash in Ōpōtiki that’s thought to be the result of a medical event.

The crash occurred about 1.15pm on Monday on St John Street, near the State Highway 2 turn-off that continues through the Waioeka Gorge.

State Highway 2 is closed southwest of Ōpōtiki, Waka Kotahi said in a 3.35pm update.

Police say initial enquiries indicate that the accident was the result of a medical event and that a vehicle has collided with a fence.

Waka Kotahi are advising motorists to allow for extra time while travelling through the area, and to adhere to a short detour while an investigation of the scene takes place.