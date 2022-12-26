Seven horses in truck which has rolled on SH1, near Dunedin

Police and emergency services are at the scene between Wilson Rd and Stead Rd, near Evansdale.

Seven horses are on board a horse truck that has rolled over on State Highway One, near Dunedin.

Two occupants of the vehicle have been taken to hospital via ambulance with moderate injuries.

Seven horses are on board and a vet has been called out to assist with their recovery.

The incident occurred at about 6.11pm. The road is closed at the scene as both lanes are blocked.

Traffic will be diverted via Coast Rd through Seacliff, however this road is not suitable for heavy vehicles and truck drivers are asked to avoid the route.

Other motorists are advised to delay their travel or avoid the area.