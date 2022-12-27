Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after fire engulfs vessel

A boat sunk at Lake Taupō after being engulfed by flames on Tuesday.

A medium-sized vessel has sunk after being engulfed in flames on Lake Taupō on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and emergency were called to the vessel about 2.45pm to find the boat well ablaze, said service shift manager Colin Underdown.

The salvage and recovery of the vessel would now be in the hands of the lake’s harbourmaster, he said.

All on board the boat were rescued by other boaties nearby and no-one is thought to have sustained any injuries, he said.

Kiwa Newman/Supplied The boat caught fire on Lake Taupō on Tuesday.

“They didn’t manage to get it to shore ... They couldn’t get a line on it in time.”

Joe Milicich was out on the lake at the time fishing with clients, and heard the distress call on his radio.

"As a skipper, to have that happen to you would be one the scariest things imaginable,” he said.

Police say they were notified of a boat on fire, 300m from the shore, 2.45pm.

Damon Mangos/Supplied The coastguard was among those who responded to the emergency.

“Everyone on the boat is safe and well, thanks to several other nearby boaties who came to their aid,” a police spokesperson said.

Boaties should take extra care near Kinloch Beach, Taupō, and watch for debris, police said.

“The boat has since sunk in about 4 metres of water and may pose a hazard to other water uses.”

Fire and Emergency NZ, the Coastguard, Harbourmaster, ambulance and police all responded to the incident.