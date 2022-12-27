Woman charged with murder after man dies in Te Puke

Bay of Plenty Police are investigating the death of a man in Te Puke on Tuesday night.

A woman has been charged after a man’s death in Te Puke.

Bay of Plenty police were called to reports of a seriously injured man, at the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were unable to revive the person.

On Tuesday, following enquiries, a woman was taken into custody.

She was due to appear at the Tauranga District Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, police said.

Police want to hear from residents or motorists who may have captured the events on CCTV or dashcam.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information can call 105, and quote the file number 221227/3402.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.