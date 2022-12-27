Man seriously injured after falling from Escarpment Track

The Paekākāriki Escarpment Track runs along the hills above the Centennial Highway north of Wellington.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the Escarpment Track at the Kāpiti Coast during a tramp on Tuesday.

Police said the man had been walking for 5 hours with no food or water when he fell off the track. He tumbled 30-40 metres over rock and through bush, and out of sight of his partner.

The man managed to slide about 100 metres next to State Highway 59 where he was spotted by a passing motorist who also alerted emergency services.

He was airlifted to hospital for treatment for dehydration and cuts.

Police Sergeant Tory Press said the incident could have turned much worse and it was a reminder why being prepared with suitable gear, food, water and a charged phone was so important before going out to explore the country.

“It appears the man has underestimated the walk,” she said. “After several hours, that's caught up with him, and he's taken a tumble that could have killed him.”

“It shows that while a walk might be suitable for all ages, people need to have respect for the land.”

The 10km-long Escarpment Track runs from Paekākāriki to Pukerua Bay and it is estimated to take about 3-4 hours to complete.