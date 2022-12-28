One dead, one injured after car flipped in Northland

One person has died and another is injured after car flipped in Northland. (File photo)

One person has died, and another is injured after a vehicle flipped in Tikipunga, Northland, on Tuesday evening.

Police said they attended the crash on Puna Rere Drive, Tikipunga in Whangārei at about 8.50pm.

“Three people were involved and of those, one has minor injuries and one was uninjured.”

“Puna Rere Drive will be closed for several hours, and motorists are advised to avoid the area,” a spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended.

This is the second fatal crash in Whangārei in just three days, and takes the Christmas holiday road toll to three.