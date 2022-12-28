Auckland's Waterview Tunnel reopen after brief closure

Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel was closed to southbound traffic for about half an hour.

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel has reopened, after being closed to southbound traffic for about half an hour at lunchtime.

A Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) spokesperson said at 11.50am, a car carrier triggered a sensor as it approached the Waterview Tunnel - installed to automatically close the tunnel if a vehicle could be over-height.

“The tunnel team quickly assessed the car carrier’s height and found it was safe to proceed through the tunnel.

“The tunnel was reopened at 11.53am, so the tunnel was closed southbound for three minutes total.”