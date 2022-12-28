Search for yacht and solo sailor goes into second day

Australian and New Zealand search and rescue authorities are into their second day of a rescue mission to find a yacht and solo sailor reported overdue to arrive in New Zealand (file photo).

A search is continuing into its second day for a missing yacht with a solo sailor onboard.

The yacht, Lady Lay, left the Australian coast on December 1 and the sailor was last heard from on December 5. Lady Lay has been reported overdue for arrival in New Zealand.

The search was carried out by Australian and New Zealand search and rescue authorities with support from Australian and New Zealand defence forces.

In a written statement, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said “the two-day search covered a total of 240,760 square kilometres in the Tasman Sea, with no sign of the vessel”.

The AMSA told One News it was currently coordinating a search for the yacht off Australia's south-eastern coast.