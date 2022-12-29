Lifeguards help 31 people at one West Coast beach in a single day

Video from the air shows the rocky shore and surf that makes drone technology so helpful for lifeguards at Sunset Beach, Port Waikato.

Lifeguards at the iconic West Coast Bethells Beach helped 31 people to safety on Wednesday.

Parents need to step up and keep a closer eye on their children, lifeguards say, after some kids’ abilities are being “overestimated” by those who should be supervising them.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams said on the beach and in the water, children should be in arm’s reach of their caregivers at all times.

“We know beaches are especially dangerous with king tides and large swells, and this is already stretching lifeguard services across the country. It is all the more important for parents and caregivers to play their part,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Surf lifeguards at Port Waikato warn at-risk beachgoers from the air

* The biggest beach crime this summer

* Three men 'incredibly lucky' after boat capsized near Raglan



Most of the 31 people helped at Bethells were losing their footing and beginning to be swept away in the strong current. Many were children, Williams said.

Children at other beaches in the Auckland and Northland region went missing at Waipū Cove and Ōrewa. Lifeguards were deployed in time-consuming searches and returned them safely to their families.

“It’s simply not enough to watch from the shore, especially given the surging conditions seen on the West Coast yesterday,” Williams said.

“Please don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions. They should be within an arm’s reach – our tamariki are particularly susceptible to strong currents, and with all the water we have seen moving about they can quickly be swept away.”

Lifeguards were also in action at other Auckland beaches on Wednesday.

In Waipū Cove, a 7-year-old boy went missing, and was eventually found 3km from the beach. It turns out he “went for a run on the beach to warm up”.

In Ōrewa, a grandmother called for help when she lost sight of her grandchild out in the water. A child was found south of the flagged area safe for swimming in and returned.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lifeguards head out on an inflatable rescue boat. (File photo)

Separately, lifeguards launched into action to search for a missing boarder in Māori Bay, south of Muriwai, only for the person to return to shore and alert police and lifeguards they were alright.

At Piha, a precautionary search was launched after the local surf school said two surfers had gone out but not returned. The local lifeguard tower also lost sight of them.

They searched in Piha, Mercer Bay and on land, but eventually the search was called off.

Piha lifeguards rescued a swimmer caught in a rip after-hours, and another later in the day who had swum out of their depth and couldn’t get back to shore.

Beach safety messages from Surf Lifesaving Northern Region:

Choose a surf lifeguard patrolled beach and swim between the flags.

Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly.

Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions.

Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach.

Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone.

Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip.

Be smart around rocks: When fishing, never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a life jacket.

If in doubt, stay out!

If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the police.

Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.