'When I needed a hand I found a paw': Dog shot dead by police had saved owner's life

Homeless at 15, Harrison Pollock’s world was the puppy who gave him the love he craved after a childhood in and out of state care.

Now Pollock feels he has lost everything again after a police officer, who was chasing an offender through his Christchurch property, shot an attacking Maverick dead.

“I understand they had a job to do, but I just feel they went about it the wrong way,” Pollock said through tears on Thursday.

At the time police officers were pursuing a stolen car with two people in it. The offenders abandoned the car, but the dog handler saw them, quickly located one who allegedly had a shotgun and ammunition, then went after the other.

Stuff Harrison Pollock's dog Maverick was shot by police.

As the officer and his dog moved through the back of Pollocks’ Linwood property, Maverick came out and bit the police dog’s throat.

Maverick then attacked the handler and then the police dog again around the dog’s face, police said.

Police said the handler was left with no option but to shoot the dog to get it to release its grip on the police dog, which sustained puncture wounds to its neck. The handler required medical treatment for hand and leg injuries.

Relieving police district commander for Canterbury, Superintendent Tony Hill described the incident as “extremely unfortunate”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Jessica Inglis and Harrison Pollock, with Poppy, the daughter of their dog, Maverick, that was shot by police.

“It is not something our staff ever want to do, but our officer had to deal with the immediate danger to our police dog and himself.”

But for Pollock, the police handler’s decision was beyond comprehension. Pollock described his dog as a “big teddy bear” that had never been aggressive.

He believed the officer should have tried non-lethal action first.

Stuff Maverick attacked a police dog after it came onto his owner’s property when in pursuit of an unrelated offender.

Pollock got Maverick as a puppy after a moving to Christchurch from Hastings and briefly living with his father.

Every day the pair would sit at the top of the abandoned building Pollock called “God’s eye”. There he would feed Maverick, often forgoing meals for himself.

On Maverick’s birthday and at Christmas, Pollock would buy his canine companion’s favourite pizzas - either pepperoni or beef and onion.

In his words, it was them against the world.

“I was at a really lost point in my life and I didn’t know where I was… and I found my dog,” Pollock said.

Harrison Pollock/Stuff Maverick with Poppy (white), his puppy that Pollock kept.

Pollock now sleeps with Maverick’s harness and blanket, the only mementos he has left.

Having endured mental health struggles, the loss was another cruel twist in his story.

“All my life I’ve never had any guidance, never had any support – and I’ve never had anyone to turn to. It mentally screwed me so much that I didn’t even know how to talk to people.

“I know how to raise an animal and I know how to be there for him… and now he’s gone. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Stuff Maverick had not been aggressive before, his owner says.

Maverick’s influence even pointed him to his partner of two years, Jess Inglis.

Inglis was the only girlfriend Maverick ever accepted, Pollock recalls. Anyone else was given the cold shoulder.

“And she is the person with the most unconditional love and the biggest heart.”

The pair hope to raise money to legally challenge the use of police firearms around dogs and to hold a memorial service for Maverick later this week once his ashes are returned.

They were grateful for the heartfelt messages they have received from the public.

“As sad a place it is that I come from and the lonely world it can be, I’ve still met a lot of good people.”

The handler and the police dog still went on to find and arrest the second offender. Both offenders were men aged 37 and faced serious charges, a police spokesperson said.

Police would consider helping with the shot dog’s cremation costs as a gesture of goodwill, if they received a request to do so.

“Police staff and dog handlers routinely have to jump over fences onto properties to catch criminals who are running away. It is lawful to do so.”

Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue director Abbey van der Plas said it would be normal for any breed of dog to feel threatened and attack when confronted with a tense situation in its own backyard.

Van der Plas said the dog would be in a fight-or-flight mode.

“It's not an everyday situation.”