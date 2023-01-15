Body of missing man found in Lake Wakatipu, Otago

The man went missing after going into the water at the Dart River near Glenorchy in Central Otago.

A father missing in Lake Wakatipu has been found dead by the Police National Dive Squad.

The Dive Squad recovered the man’s body around 3pm Saturday.

The man was reportedly trying to rescue his son when he went missing in the water on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the man entered the lake on January 13 to help someone in the water, but failed to get to shore himself.

“Police’s thoughts are with the man’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time and would also like to acknowledge members of the public, who provided assistance to the whānau ... as the incident unfolded.”

The man’s death would be referred to the Coroner.

He went missing in the Dart River at the head of Lake Wakatipu in Otago. Emergency services were called about 3pm on Friday.

St John had taken another person to hospital. Stuff is yet to confirm other reports that a father and son were the subject of the search and rescue.

St John were called to the scene and sent one helicopter, a first response unit and ambulance, a spokesperson said.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Lakes District hospital in a minor condition by road.”

Glenorchy is about an hour out of Queenstown and from emergency services.