Road blocked near Tikitere after serious crash

Four people have sustained serious injuries after a crash near Tikitere on State Highway 30, south of Lake Rotoiti.

Police were notified of the crash at about 4:45pm on Thursday afternoon.

At least one rescue helicopter is thought to have been dispatched to the scene.

The blockage is in place between Curtis Rd and Lake Okataina Rd.

Motorists are advised to expect delays while the scene is cleared.

Waka Kotahi have warned drivers that a detour is likely and to expect delays if they plan on travelling through the affected area.