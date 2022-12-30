Police urge public to 'party safely' as 2022 draws to an end

Sara, 18, and her friend Saqara, 20, are struggling to sleep and no longer feel safe after being attacked by a group of teens aged between 12 and 17 in Christchurch.

Police are urging people to “party safely” over the summer break, as the road toll and deaths in the ocean rise.

In a statement, police said everyone has a responsibility for each other, and that people should report concerns to them when they see them.

“Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people – do not do this. Do not allow your mates to do this either.

“Sexual assault is unacceptable.”

Police said sexual assault will not be tolerated, will be taken investigated and is never the victim’s fault.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

“We want parents and caregivers to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.”

Patrick Hamilton Fireworks sprang up in the Trance Zone crowd on New Year's Eve at the Gathering.

For those going out to festivals, parties and concerts to celebrate the summer, the Police had some tips when it comes to drinking and getting home safely.

If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start.

Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.

Look after your friends and stick together.

Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.

Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.

Challenge any inappropriate comments or actions.

If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call police.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups – either way, have a plan for getting home safely.

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, is illegal or suspicious.

If it’s already happened, you can provide information via the police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz.