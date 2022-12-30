Rāhui in place at Huka Falls after sudden death

The rāhui at Te Tāhekeheke Hukahuka (Huka Falls) will be lifted on January 2, 2023.

A three-day rāhui is in place over a small section of the Waikato River below Huka Falls after a sudden death in the river.

Stuff understands the rāhui (ritual prohibition) was put in place after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, December 28.

Police could provide no further details and said the incident had been referred to the coroner.

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board gave notice of the rāhui in a social media post on Friday.

READ MORE:

* A rāhui, or ritual prohibition, is more than a fishing ban - it is about respect

* Tight-knit coastal town in mourning after Boxing Day death

* Rāhui to be put in place after diver's death at Wellington's Karaka Bay



“As of 9.30am Friday, 30 December, there is a three day rāhui on the waters at Te Tāhekeheke Hukahuka (Huka Falls).

“An incident occurred there which resulted in a death.”

The rāhui is in effect from Huka Falls to Te Toka a Tia (the Rock of Tia) which is approximately 70m downstream of the falls.

The rāhui ceremonies were performed by a Hikuwai hapū delegation on Friday morning.

Supplied Department of Conservation tracks around the river will remain open, but people are being asked not to enter the river while the rāhui is in place.

Department of Conservation tracks in the area would remain open, however local hapū request that people be careful and respectful.

“Furthermore, the public is advised to stay out of [the] water.

“Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board requests the rāhui be respected until it is lifted on Monday, January 2, 2023.”