Thames Coast Road on State Highway 25B has reopened after two vehicles crashed in Te Puru, Waikato Friday evening.

Police said in a statement State Highway 25B/Thames Coast Road and State Highway 33 at Whatawhata have both reopened.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 5:40pm.

One person had serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, police said.