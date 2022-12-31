New Year Honours: The full list for 2023

Olympic gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is one of 183 people recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list.

The New Zealand Royal Honours system has recognised 183 people this year for their achievements and service to the community.

Here is the full list of 2023 New Year Honours recipients:

The New Zealand Order of Merit: Dames Companion (DNZM)

Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt, ONZM, for services to the screen industry and theatre

Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, ONZM, for services to sport, particularly rugby

Janice Claire Wright, for services to the State and the environment

The New Zealand Order of Merit: Knights Companion (KNZM)

Ashley Robin Bloomfield, for services to public health

Markus Dunajtschik, for services to philanthropy

Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, MNZM, for services to Māori, literature and education

The New Zealand Order of Merit: Companions (CNZM)

Michael Francis Barnett, ONZM, for services to business

Hamish Bryon Bond, MNZM, for services to rowing

Bruce Donald Campbell, for services to plant and food research

Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, for services to ophthalmology

Leigh Helen Gibbs, ONZM, for services to netball

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell, MNZM, for services to Māori and local government

Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan, QSO, for services to Māori and business

Eric Gordon Murray, MNZM, for services to rowing

David Gerard Simmons, for services to tourism and tertiary education

Kereyn Maree Smith, MNZM, for services to sports governance

Lisa Tumahai, for services to Māori development

Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, for services to Niue

Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams, QSO, for services to Māori and education

Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams, MNZM, for services to Māori and education

The New Zealand Order of Merit: Officers (ONZM)

Michèle Edith A'Court, for services to the entertainment and comedy industries

Martin Ranfurly Bennett, for services to the enviroment and the community

Elizabeth Anne Caldwell, for services to the arts

Barry John Clark, QSM, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association

Bruce Dudley Clarkson, for services to ecological restoration

Grant Cleland, for services to disabled people

Paul Daniel Coll, for services to squash

Jennie Lynne Connor, for services to alcohol harm reduction

John Terence Darby, for services to wildlife conservation and science

Brian Patrick Donnelly, for services to social housing

Glenn Murray Dunbier, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Nathan Edward Fa'avae, for services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community

David Rodney Fane, for services to the performing arts

Grahame Boston Fong, for services to powerlifting

Natalie Joan Gauld, for services to pharmacy and health

Joanne Lisa Gibbs, for services to public health

Cindy Leigh Johns, for services to people with learning disabilities

Ian Keith MacEwan, for services to addiction services

Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason, for services to Māori language education

Waihaere Joseph Mason, MNZM, for services to Māori and education

Rangiānehu Matamua, for services to Māori astronomy

Anita Jane Mazzoleni, for services to corporate governance

Bernard Joseph McKone, for services to the pharmaceutical sector

Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn, for services to children's television and the community

Don Edward Mortensen, for services to the prevention of sexual harm

Pānia Christine Papa, for services to Māori language education and broadcasting

Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham, for services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations

Edwina Pio, for services to ethnic communities

Christine Anne Rogan, for services to alcohol harm reduction

Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin, for services to anaesthesiology

Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga, for services to health and the Pacific community

Lisa-Jane Taouma, for services to Pacific arts and the screen industry

Charles Richard Veitch, for services to wildlife conservation

Kathleen Joy Walker, for services to wildlife conservation

Peter Muru Edward Walters, for services to touch rugby

Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd, for services to Māori and business

Kenneth Michael Williams, for services to governance and the community

Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata, for services to Māori and health

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield, former director-general of health, now has a new title after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

The New Zealand Order of Merit: Members (MNZM)

Hafsa Ahmed, for services to ethnic communities and women

Wendy Allison, for services to drug harm reduction

John Douglas Armstrong, for services to Māori health

David Wallace Bain, for services to health and the community

Priscilla June Baken, for services to midwifery

Timothy Robert Bevin, for services to health

Carlton Paul Bidois, for services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations

Hoana Mere Burgman, for services to Māori and environmental governance

Heather Anne Came-Friar, for services to Māori, education and health

Malcolm James Campbell, for services to local government and the community

Lloyd Russell Chapman, for services to the community and heritage rose preservation

David Christopher Chapple, for services to the community and heritage preservation

Brian Raymond Coffey, for services to people with disabilities

Gina Annette Cole, for services to literature

Catherine Mary Cornish, for services to the performing arts

Carlotta Brigid Dann, for services to addiction advocacy

Christine Margaret Davies, for services to education

Dale Winifred Farrar, for services to the State

Paulo Sagato Filoialii, for services to the Pacific community

Bruce James Ford, for services to the community

Ruth Beatrice Gerzon, for services to the community

Tony John Gray, for services to education

Albert Christopher Grinter, for services to education and Māori

Phillip Ross Halse, for services to local government and the community

Sefita 'Alofi Hao'uli, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Christina Angela Hape, for services to Māori and governance

Anna Maree Harrison, for services to netball and volleyball

Ian Robert Archibald Hastie, for services to education

Paul Leslie Hodge, for services to the hospitality industry

John Maxwell Inger, for services to education

Dayle Olive Jackson, for services to education and sport

Penelope Jane Jackson, for services to art crime research and visual arts

Mohamed Abdi Jama, for services to the Muslim community

Tina Maria Jones, for services to suicide prevention and mental health

Lakiloko Tepae Keakea, for services to Tuvaluan art

Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase, for services to Pacific arts and education

Debra Joy Lampshire, for services to mental health

Alana Marissa Lopesi, for services to the arts

Stanislaw Manterys, for services to the Polish community

Paul Allan Maunder, for services to the arts and the community

Felorini Ruta McKenzie, for services to Pacific education

Richard Mark McNamara, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management

Clifford Gordon Metcalfe, for services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue

Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga, for services to music

Henriette Michel Nakhle, QSM, for services to the Lebanese community

Melony Robin O'Connor, for services to basketball

Jocelyn Jane O'Donnell, for services to business and community development

Sullivan Luao Paea, for services to youth

Corey Nathan Peters, for services to sit-skiing

Nico Porteous, for services to snow sports

Russell John Postlewaight, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Rita Keka Powick, for services to Māori, education and governance

Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad, for services to addiction services and the South Asian community

Helen Ngairie Rasmussen, for services to Māori and conservation

Rosanna Marie Raymond, for services to Pacific art

Bonnie Jane Robinson, for services to seniors and social services

Christopher Stephen Rooney, for services to education

Reweti Ratu Ropiha, for services to Māori health

Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott, for services to snow sports

Jennifer Robyn Shattock, QSM, for services to local government and economic development

Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw, for services to nursing

Gregory Howard Sherley, for services to conservation

Jane Elizabeth Skeen, for services to children with cancer

Cheryl Smith, for services to rugby

Margaret Teresa Tai Rākena, for services to victims of sexual violence and the community

John Maxwell Tait, for services to education and Māori

Amama Bagem Thornley, for services to health

Charles Beswick Wilkinson, for services to arts governance and the community

Queen’s Service Order: Companions (QSO)

John Robert Dobson, for services to people with disabilities

Caroline Ann McElnay, for services to public health

Kura Te Rangi Moeahu, for services to Māori and the arts

Hayden Paul Waretini Wano, for services to Māori health

Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)

Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley, for services to opera

Margaret Anne Bourke, for services to the community

Rodger Henry Brickland, for services to athletics

Brendan Sean Butler, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Geoffrey Denis Clews, for services to the arts and the community

Maurice James Cowie, for services to Search and Rescue

Trevor Michael Crosbie, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Rosemary Jane Ensor, for services to the community

Kinaua Bauriri Ewels, for services to the Kiribati community

Lynore Ann Farry, for services to the community

George Rafton Flavell, for services to Māori culture and heritage preservation

Matthew Vincent Frost, for services to people with autism

Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana, for services to the Pacific community

James William Gordon, for services to the community

Hana Melania Halalele, for services to Pacific health

Clyde Harris Hamilton, for services to the community and heritage preservation

Afife Skafi Harris, for services to migrant communities

Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

James Richard Strachan Higham, for services to rugby and education

Barbara Noeline Jeffries, for services to equestrian sport and war commemoration

Judith Ann Johnson, for services as a Justice of the Peace

Teurukura Tia Kekena, for services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities

Carol Anne Martin, for services to the community and netball

Kevin James McComb, for services to cycling

Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane, for services to women and pay equity

Karen Anne Morris, for services to the community

Kenneth Michael Morris, for services to the community

Nanai Pati Muaau, for services to Pacific health

Euon Graham Murrell, for services to the community

Woo Taek Nam, for services to the Korean community

Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni, for services to the Tokelau community

James Allan Ngarewa, for services to the community and education

Gavin Russell Alan Nicol, for services to veterans

Yong Rahn Park, for services to the Korean community

Linda Susan Rutland, for services to the community

Ma'a Brian Sagala, for services to Pacific communities

Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, for services to education and the Pacific community

Ian Rankin Smith, for services to civil defence and the community

Patricia Isabel Smith, for services to the community

Donald Bruce Thomas, for services to community and the legal profession

Muriel Patricia Tondi, for services to the Italian community and language education

Mavis Emlen Tweedie, for services to the community

Kevin Victor Watkins, for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations

Helen Whittaker, for services to art and the community

Robin Young, for services to the community

Honorary

Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, for services to education and the Pacific community

Tuifa’asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele, for services to Pacific health

Nemai Divuluki Vucago, for services to Fijian and Pacific communities

Kyo Jin Yun, for services to the Korean community

New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)

Nigel John Watson, for services to Antarctic heritage preservation

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)