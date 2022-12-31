One child dead following Whangārei crash, police appeal for sightings of car

Police investigating the fatal crash in Whangārei are looking for sightings of a brown or silver Honda Civic. (File photo)

A child is dead following a crash in Whangārei on Tuesday which police say involved high speed.

The single-car crash happened on Puna Rere Drive, Tikipunga at around 8.50pm on December 27.

“One of the three occupants, a youth, died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are now appealing for sightings of the car, a 2006 Honda Civic in brown and silver, from the public.

"It overtook up to four vehicles while driving towards Tikipunga, lost control on a moderate bend, and rolled," Detective sergeant Steve Chamberlain said.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, the driving behaviour beforehand, or information from those who assisted after the crash, to help with their investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report' and reference file number 221217/6485.