Person dies, traffic diverted after crash in Northland

Police said diversions are likely to remain in place for several hours following the crash.

Traffic is being redirected in Northland after person died in a crash on State Highway 1.

Police were called to the scene at Brynderwyn near the intersection of SH1 and SH12 just after 2.30pm.

At the time, police said a person had suffered serious injuries, but the person has since died.

Northbound traffic is being diverted through Mangawhai, while southbound vehicles are being diverted through Waipu at The Braigh.