Lotto: Three Aucklanders ring in the new year as millionaires

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Three Aucklanders are starting 2023 off with a bang, by officially becoming millionaires.

Lotto’s Christmas promotion was drawn on New Year’s Eve, with $1 million going to three lucky players.

Their tickets were all sold in Auckland, at Westview Superette, Wallace Rd Superette and on MyLotto.

They’re not the only Lotto players celebrating on New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE:

* $6.3m Lotto win still doesn't 'feel real' for Southland couple

* US woman 'stole' lotto tickets at a holiday gift exchange - and won more than $270,000

* Three North Island Lotto players share $1 million on Christmas Eve



Four players across the motu have taken a share of $1 million, taking home $250,000 each after the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Eastside Foodmarket and Lotto in Porirua, Pak ‘n Save Blenheim in Blenheim and on MyLotto to players from Taupō and Timaru.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players have won $300,000 with Strike Four.

Lotto/Supplied Three Aucklanders are starting 2023 off with a bang, by officially becoming millionaires.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Windsor in Invercargill, and on MyLotto to a player from Timaru.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday night.

The jackpot will be $12 million.

It’s been a big month for Lotto players across the motu, with multiple Kiwis becoming millionaires.

Just before Christmas a Southland couple won $6.3 million.

“My mother cried when I told her, and my boss was great about it. He told me to enjoy the experience and joked that he probably wouldn’t see me next year,” one of the winners said.

And at the start of December, a Lotto player in Whakatāne took home $5.5 million after striking Powerball.