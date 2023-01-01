Fireworks and bonfires start multiple fires during new year celebrations

A fire at Marahau in the Tasman District saw two homes evacuated overnight.

Fireworks and bonfires have caused multiple fires around the country, with firefighters battling numerous blazes since about 10:30pm on New Year’s Eve.

Overnight, Fire and Emergency NZ said the organisation’s three communications centres fielded 111 calls regarding multiple incidents in the North and South Islands.

A total number has not yet been tallied, but at any one time there were up to 15 incidents being dealt with simultaneously, FENZ said.

Some fires were extinguished overnight. Reports had tailed off in the early hours on New Year’s Day, but at 2am there were still seven responses related to New Year’s Eve activities under way.

Communications Centre Shift Manager Murray Dunbar said the number and scale of incidents overnight reinforced that fireworks posed a high fire risk and had to be used responsibly and sensibly.

"Fire and Emergency has been saying this for a long time. People using fireworks have to look at the conditions - things like wind and the proximity to material that can catch fire easily. If the conditions aren’t right, then don’t light.”

Supplied Nine crews were working on the Marahau, Tasman District fire at 2.30am.

Fires in the South Island

In the South Island, fires were reported in areas that were difficult to access. Some were likely to require helicopters after daybreak, FENZ said.

A fire at Marahau in the Tasman District saw two homes evacuated. Nine crews were working on the fire at 2:30am.

Firefighters were working to protect houses from the vegetation fire.

Supplied A fire at Marahau in the Tasman District. A Stuff reader took this photo from the Barn Campsite near the start of the Abel Tasman track overnight.

A large blaze at Dalefield, near Arrowtown, was reportedly started by fireworks. It involved three separate fires burning in tussock on steep terrain, FENZ said overnight. As of 2:30am the fire had been contained to an estimated 1.2ha, with firefighters working to reinforce the perimeter.

At Aramoana, near Dunedin, five fire crews were at the scene of a fire burning on a cliff face at 2:30am. It was reported to be about the size of a football field, and growing.

A fire at the old school site at Skippers Reserve, near Queenstown, was extinguished by people camping in the area. It has been checked by FENZ personnel. Many campers reportedly left the area due to the fire.

Supplied The fire occurred in Wellington's Oriental Bay on New Year's Eve.

Fires in the North Island

There have been multiple fires in the North Island too.

FENZ said the most serious northern incident was a scrub fire started by fireworks at Mahurangi East. Six crews had been working since 11pm on New Year’s Eve to keep the fire from reaching homes.

There was still eight crews dealing with a large blaze at Puhoi at 1:30am. Most of the firefighters had to reach the firefront on foot as fire trucks could not drive to the site.

In Tauranga, three crews were called to deal with a fire in the roof of a house, reportedly started by fireworks.

There were two fires in Palmerston North. One was on the roof of the civic administration building and another was where seats in Edwards Pit park were on fire. Both were reportedly caused by fireworks.

There was also a fire close to a house in Kelston and a grass fire in New Plymouth, which were both reportedly caused by fireworks, FENZ said, as well as a fire in the sand dunes at Waitarere Beach, Horowhenua.

Earlier, two crews extinguished a vegetation fire in Oriental Bay, Wellington, which was briefly escalated to second alarm level before being scaled back.