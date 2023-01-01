Auckland mum delivers one of the first babies of 2023

Cooper was born on New Year's Day, weighing nine pounds and five ounces (file photo).

Cooper came into the world at 12.12am on January 1 at North Shore Hospital in Auckland.

The newborn is the first to be born in Auckland, and possibly the country, in the New Year.

He is the first child of proud parents Katie and Chad, and weighed nine pounds and five ounces.

“Thank f... for epidural,” Katie said

There was no special meaning behind the name, just something the couple liked.

Katie was originally due to give birth on Christmas Eve, then set to be induced New Year's Day, before going into labour Saturday.

Everything went smoothly, and the couple had already made their way home with the new baby.

“It is quite exciting, but we need to get some sleep now.”

Across the city, Middlemore Hospital welcomed south Auckland's first baby of the year at 12.26am, a boy who weighed 10 pounds (4.5kg).

The first baby born at Auckland City Hospital was at 2.36am.

In the capital, Oracle was born at 1.22am at the Hutt Hospital. She was due on New Year’s Eve, but ended up being Wellington’s first baby of 2023.

Mum Crystal chose the name because she believed the child was a messenger of grace – it was 19-and-a-half weeks when she discovered she was pregnant because she had no symptoms at all.

“Everything about Oracle – the pregnancy and labour was completely different to what I’ve experienced,” she said. “Given the fact she’s such a miracle baby, [being the first baby in 2023] adds so much more to the story.”