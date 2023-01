A person has died after their motorcycle went off the road into the water.

The crash occurred at 4pm today, on Ohiwa Beach Road, Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki.

“Emergency services treated the person with CPR, but they sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.