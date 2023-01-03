Man found dead in Auckland bush was father of Iraena Asher, who vanished at Piha

Michael Asher giving evidence at the Iraena Asher inquest at Auckland District Court in 2012.

A man found dead in West Auckland was the father of a woman who disappeared at Piha 19 years ago, police believe.

A body, believed to be that of 73-year-old Mike Asher, was located on Monday off Glengarry Rd, Glen Eden.

Asher had been missing since Christmas Day. His body was found in an area of bush by a search and rescue team.

Asher was the father of model Iraena Asher who went missing at Piha in 2004, police said.

Asher was last seen at his home in West Auckland’s Glen Eden on December 25.

The 73-year-old was reported missing on December 30 and police have been looking for him ever since.

His death would be referred to the Coroner, police said.

Supplied Iraena Asher went missing in 2004 after a night of drinking and drugs. Her body has never been found.

Iraena Asher, 25, was one of the country’s most high-profile vanishings.

She is presumed dead, with Coroner Peter Ryan finding she accidentally drowned after an evening of drinking, drugs and distressing calls to police pleading for help in October 2004.

Her body has never been found.

The last two people to see the missing model alive were walking their dog at 1.30am.

They said they watched her walk naked into the darkness towards the south end of the beach.

STUFF The 25-year-old went missing around Piha in the early hours of October 11, 2004.

Controversy erupted after it emerged police did not immediately send a patrol car after Asher called 111 asking for assistance.

Instead, police told Asher a taxi was on its way. She disappeared shortly afterwards.

At the inquest into her death, Mike Asher spoke about his daughter's bipolar disorder, saying she would run away from home during episodes.

He would follow her and watch her from a distance until he could calm her down, then take her home again, he said at the time.

Asher said he last saw his daughter a day before she vanished. She seemed stable and happy, he said.