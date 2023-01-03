Man found dead in Glen Eden bush believed to be father of woman who vanished at Piha

Mike Asher, 73, had been missing from West Auckland since Christmas Day.

A body found in the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden is believed to be of a man missing since Christmas Day.

In a statement police said a search and rescue team had located a body in an area of bush about 7pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said they believed it was the body of 73-year-old of Mike Asher.

Asher was the father of Iraena Asher who went missing at Piha in 2004, police said.

He was last seen at his home in West Auckland’s Glen Eden on December 25.

The 73-year-old was reported missing on December 30 and police have been looking for him ever since.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.