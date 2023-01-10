You can drink it, but 'it tastes like dirt' - foul water at lakeside towns is safe, council says

Kuratau was one of the locations suffering water odour issues.

Some holidaymakers on the southern shores of Lake Taupō missed the memo - you can drink the water, but it “tastes like dirt”.

Three lakeside communities have been complaining of foul smelling and tainted water, yet the local council says it’s safe to drink.

In November, the Taupō District Council alerted residents of Omori, Kuratau and Pūkawa that they could notice an “unpleasant odour and taste” in their water supplies after the council received about six complaints.

However, not everyone got the message, especially those who have holiday homes in the area who arrived to find water that smells like mould and tastes like dirt.

About 1400 properties in the three communities located along State Highway 41, near Tūrangi to the south-west of Lake Taupō, have been affected.

According to the TDC’s three waters manager Tony Hale, the situation was not connected to a recent boil water notice put in place for three days up to December 23 after a water main broke possibly contaminating local water supplies.

Testing confirmed there were no contaminants in the water and the boil water notice was lifted.

Hale said that after testing in November, the council found the water supply to Omori, Kuratau and Pūkawa contained the presence of the harmless organic compound known as geosmin.

Geosmin is produced by microbes in algae “and is not harmful at levels found in drinking-water, although it does create an unpleasant odour and taste”.

Hale said geosmin was common at this time of the year and may be coming from the pipe network, particularly as organic materials can accumulate during the off season and then flush through as demand increases.

“Geosmin levels can vary quite quickly and so you may find you smell it one day but not the next,” Hale said.

“To help with this, residents returning to holiday homes should give all their plumbing a very good flush by running taps.”

Hale said the water treatment plant at Omori was being upgraded, but was still in the planning phase with physical works taking place within the next year.

“Pipes will get replaced based on condition assessments, age and leak history – so basically part of a district-wide ongoing pipe replacement programme,” he said.

Residents commenting on the Omori Kuratau Pukawa Noticeboard on Facebook said some had resorted to buying drinking water.

“When the washing machine is being used, the laundry has a mouldy smell.

“When we fill our water bottles and sniff the water, it smells the same,” one person said.

”Our children can’t drink the water any more - it tastes like dirt,” said another.

Another woman said they had been in Pūkawa for a week and their water still “tastes and smells terrible” even after flushing their pipes for days.

“[We] have been boiling and bottling every day.”

One person said that boiling, then refrigerating, the water returned it to a drinkable state, but another said their water still “smells and tastes like a swamp” even after boiling.