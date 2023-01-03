Fatal Bay of Plenty crashes lift holiday road toll to 17

One person died in a crash on SH2 at Athenree Gorge, near Waihī Beach, on Monday, and seven others were injured.

A two-car crash near Waihī and a motorbike crash into water near Ōpōtiki have lifted the nation’s holiday road toll to 17.

One person died in each of the crashes, both of which happened about 4pm on Monday, and police are investigating.

It follows police saying on January 1 that the road toll was already too high at 14, with Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien calling it “completely unacceptable”.

A crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge, just before 4pm on Monday killed one person and left seven others hurt – two critically.

St John sent five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units to the scene to treat the seven patients.

“One was in a critical condition airlifted to Waikato Hospital, one in a serious condition airlifted to Auckland Hospital, and two in a serious condition airlifted to Waikato Hospital,” a St John spokesperson said.

Three more people were in a moderate condition, and were taken to Tauranga Hospital.

The road reopened about 10.45pm on Monday and enquiries were ongoing, police said.

About the same time in the eastern Bay of Plenty, emergency services were called to reports of a motorbike in the water near Ōpōtiki.

It was a single-vehicle crash in which a man riding a motorcycle left the road and drove into the water at Ohiwa Beach Rd, Waiotahe, police said.

Emergency services treated the person with CPR but they died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The official 2022 Christmas New Year holiday period began at 4pm on Friday, December 23 and runs until 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

As of Tuesday morning, 17 people had died on the roads in New Zealand this holiday period.

Last year’s holiday road toll was 16, and the year before it was 11.

Two of those killed this year were father-of-four Jardon Te Hau​, 31, of Gisborne and his teenage relative, who were on their way to the Rhythm and Vines New Year's festival.

Te Hau died at the scene while his companion died later in hospital.

Police started 2023 by urging drivers to take care and be patient to get home alive.

That meant buckling up, not driving impaired or fatigued, staying within the speed limit, and putting any distractions like your phone away, a statement from Assistant Commissioner O'Brien said.

"There will be high volumes of traffic on the roads and delays will be inevitable at peak times.

"Please, stay calm - treat the people in the cars around you like they're your own family.

"You could also consider delaying your departure or taking a few extra stops along the way – make the most of summer and get home safely.”