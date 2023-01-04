Kiwi Bomber Command veteran blackmailed POW camp guards, was charged with sabotage

Ernest Davenport served with the Royal Air Force’s Bomber Command in WWII and celebrates his 100th birthday on January 4, 2023.

One of New Zealand’s last surviving veterans of air force Bomber Command parachuted into Germany after being shot down, blackmailed the guards at his prisoner of war camp and was charged with sabotage.

Auckland man Ernest Davenport celebrates his 100th birthday on January 4.

Davenport is one of six Bomber Command veterans in the country who will turn 100 in 2023.

Davenport was 16 years old and living in Liverpool in Britain when World War II broke out. His experience of the German blitz on Merseyside drove him to join the Royal Air Force in 1941.

After training in Canada doing navigation, bomb-aiming and gunnery, Davenport was posted to a Pathfinder Force squadron in February 1943.

However, after 20 successful missions dropping navigational markers for the main bombing force, Davenport’s aircraft was shot down over Germany in June.

In a 2018 interview with the International Bomber Command Centre, Davenport described how he sat on the edge of the burning plane’s escape hatch, dangled his legs out and pushed off.

Supplied Davenport’s Pathfinder Command squadron flew heavy bombers over occupied Europe.

“My next impression was of complete silence because the aircraft had vanished in the night, and I couldn’t see anything but blackness,” Davenport said.

“I found this going down in the night a bit boring ... my ears were creaking a bit so I tried to get some chewing gum out of my trouser pocket but I couldn’t because the parachute harness was too tight across my body so I suddenly hit the ground and that was ... my introduction to Germany.”

After walking for a couple of hours in the dark, Davenport headed into a field to hide for the day, but a farmer saw him.

“He started shouting, and the next thing I knew some troops were running towards me with rifles and there was an anti-aircraft gun in the corner of the field so that was it.”

Davenport became a prisoner of war.

He spoke of attempting to escape and being charged with sabotage in a 2015 interview for the Memories of Service video series.

His punishment was to spend time in a chiller on just bread and water. After a week, he developed appendicitis.

Davenport also described blackmailing guards at a prisoner of war camp as the end of the war approached.

“We were fully prepared for the end of the war to actually defend ourselves or whatever was necessary.

“We’d even bought arms from the Germans by our system of trading which was to get them to bring something in in exchange for a tin of Red Cross coffee, and then blackmail them to bring in something a bit more serious. We even had pistols.”

Davenport now lives in an Auckland rest home and will celebrate his birthday with family and friends.

He is one of just a dozen surviving WWII veterans of Bomber Command in New Zealand, four of whom are already centenarians.

About 6000 young New Zealanders served in Royal Air Force Bomber Command during WWII. Almost 2000 did not return home.