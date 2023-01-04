Mum accused of absconding with daughters to be held in custody

A woman has been charged with absconding with her two daughters in breach of a parenting order. (File photo)

The mum charged with breaching a parenting order by absconding with her daughters will be held in custody for the next two weeks.

The woman is accused of taking her two daughters – a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old – and disappearing on December 24.

Police were earlier urgently seeking information on the girls’ whereabouts, saying they had grave concerns for their safety. The girls were found “safe and well” in Auckland on Wednesday morning.

Their mother appeared in Wellington District Court on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in the city on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Man found dead in Auckland bush was father of Iraena Asher, who vanished at Piha

* Traveller finds luggage lost at Wellington airport in Stuff article

* Police scale back active search efforts for fisherman missing off South Canterbury river mouth

* Growing concerns for Auckland man last seen on Christmas Day



Court documents show she is accused of absconding with the children to avoid them being placed with a court-directed caregiver.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of three months’ imprisonment or a fine of $2500.

The woman was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until her next court appearance, on January 19.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The car linked to the missing children was parked at Te Papa on Wednesday morning.

She did not enter a plea.

Detective senior sergeant Kevan Verry said the girls were found on Wednesday morning in Henderson, in Auckland’s west.

“The girls are safe and well and will be returned to family who are extremely relieved at this news.

“The people at the address where they were found are assisting police with our inquiries.”

Verry said he was “extremely relieved” that the girls were OK.

“This is an example of community and Police working together and I am really appreciative of the public’s help which has led to us locating the girls.”

The mother posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

“I am here at Parliament in Wellington because it is my hope that I can see the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, or at least she will see me,” she says in the video.

“There is an extreme problem that I have and I have tried going to many levels but it is not working. So it’s my humble petition that I get to see her.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The mother is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Wednesday.

“It involves my two children and I.

“I have driven all this way. It has taken me nearly 24 hours. And without going into too much more detail, please Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern we need you.”

A car in which they had been travelling was sighted at about 9.40am on Tuesday, in Devon St, New Plymouth. It is a silver 1994 Toyota Camry, registration CLR45, police said.

The girls’ mother was found alone and arrested in Wellington on Tuesday about 9.45pm.

She refused to say where the children were, police said.

Police searched vehicles parked in central Wellington after her arrest, without finding the children.

“The woman has been meeting people through Facebook in the time we have been looking for her and the children, and it is possible she has left [the children] with one of these people,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry earlier said.

“We believe these contacts may have been misled or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious concerns that are held for the children’s welfare.”

The car linked to the trio was parked at Te Papa on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Limet was staying in a camper van adjacent to the silver Camry. She said she saw the car pull up in the early hours of Wednesday.

”A man pulled up in the car and just left it here. Then there was all this attention around it from security.

“I just didn't understand what the interest in this car was.’‘

The man was Pākehā with brown hair and seemed to be in a hurry, Limet said.

The mother’s Facebook timeline shows she was married in 2011. Her older daughter was born in 2012 in the United States and her younger daughter was born in 2014.

The woman separated from her husband on December 5, 2016 and left for the Middle East on the same day, the timeline says. She then returned to New Zealand in 2019 and got divorced.

The woman’s court appearance was supposed to begin at 10am Wednesday, but was delayed due to issues finalising her access to legal counsel.