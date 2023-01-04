Police urgently seeking information on two girls taken away on Christmas Eve

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of 10-year-old Lily and 8-year-old Pearl, and are asking for the publicâs help to locate them.

Police are urgently seeking information on the whereabouts of two girls who were taken on Christmas Eve.

Lily, 10, and Pearl, 8, were taken in breach of a parenting order on December 24. They were last seen at 11pm on Monday, at a service station in south Auckland.

Police have serious concerns for the children’s welfare.

A car in which they had been travelling was sighted at about 9.40am on Tuesday, in Devon Street, New Plymouth. It is a silver 1994 Toyota Camry, registration CLR45.

A woman wanted in relation with their disappearance was found alone and arrested in Wellington on Tuesday night at about 9.45pm.

Police believe Pearl and Lily may now be staying anywhere between Auckland and Wellington.

“The woman has been meeting people through Facebook in the time we have been looking for her and the children, and it is possible she has left Pearl and Lily with one of these people,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said in a statement.

“We believe these contacts may have been misled or are unaware of the true circumstances in this case, or the serious concerns that are held for the children’s welfare.”

The woman will appear in the Wellington District Court on Wednesday, charged with breaching a parenting order.

Anyone with information on Pearl and Lily is asked to call 111 and quote the file number 221224/4977.