5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks upper North Island, felt in Auckland

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has rocked the upper North Island on Wednesday morning.

The quake struck at 5.39am 5km south of the Waikato township of Te Aroha, GeoNet says.

The shallow quake had a depth of 7km and GeoNet classified it as “strong” in its preliminary report.

More than 7000 reports of the quake had been registered at 5.53am with the majority considering it light or moderate.

Matamata-Piako District councillor Sarah-Jane Bourne said the shake was “a bloody good one”

She was sitting in her car outside the milking shed about 10 km west of Te Aroha when the earthquake occurred.

“The car started rocking and rolling, and I thought that was pretty windy, but I looked outside, and it was still.”

She said she hadn’t felt the aftershocks but was aware there had been “a couple of decent ones”.

Bourne said the council would be sending people out to check on possible damage to infrastructure, but she didn’t know of any reported damage as of 8am.

She said they had a couple of earthquakes in the last couple of weeks, but said they’re generally a rare occurrence.

Meanwhile, Shayne Downey in Cambridge said the quake woke him and sent his bed “bouncing”.

“It reminded me of a loaded truck passing by, but it carried on for about 39 seconds,” he said.

Elle Reid felt the shake in Cambridge and said it was rare to feel one there.

“It was light shaking, enough to think of moving to my doorway. I haven't felt any aftershocks here.”

Kay, who didn’t want her last name used, was watching television in her Leamington home when she felt the earthquake.

”I thought good god, we don’t have those here. It was just a quick jolt.”

She said it wasn’t big enough to concern her and didn’t cause any damage to her belongings.

The 5.1M earthquake comes after a 3.9M shake rattled the same area on December 29 at 6.56am.

It, too, struck 5km south of east Waikato town.

Earthquakes are somewhat uncommon in the area, but in the wake of the 3.9 event GNS Science seismologist John Riscau said it’s a good reminder that, in New Zealand, "you can still get larger and damaging earthquakes no matter where you are”.

Riscau said that quake did not occur on a known fault line.

“Most earthquakes don't actually occur on any known fault line or a fault line we have mapped before. This is assuredly the case with this one too.”

A police spokesperson said they were not aware of any damage, but people were calling in to make them aware of the quake.