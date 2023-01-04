Two seriously injured after car goes off cliff in Manawatū

Fire crews helped the trapped passenger after a vehicle went over a bank.

Two people have been seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in went over a steep cliff in Manawatū on Tuesday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Murray Dunbar said crews were called to the incident in Rangiwahia, on Main South Rd, near Āpiti, at 8.30pm.

Three appliances were sent to the remote location and two people met crews on arrival, but one person was trapped inside the vehicle “down by the river”.

“They were assisted to extricate by us,” he said.

A police media spokesperson said police responded to the single-vehicle crash and it appeared a car had gone down a steep cliff.

“Two people appear to have sustained serious injuries and another sustained moderate injuries.”

Dunbar said the trapped passenger was flown to hospital and crews left the scene about 11.40pm.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.