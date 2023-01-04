What's behind the big Te Aroha earthquake? Experts shed light on little-known Hauraki rift zone

A M5.1 earthquake that woke many in the upper North Island is shown hitting a Te Aroha home and frightening Henry the cat.

Considered seismically sleepy, east Waikato is rapidly changing that perception.

Residents woke to a 5.1M earthquake at 5.39am on Wednesday. It struck 5km south of the Waikato township of Te Aroha, and is the second quake to strike the area in less than a week, after a M3.9 shake rattled a similar location on December 29.

Wednesday’s earthquake was centred at a depth of 7km and some light damage has been reported.

Generally, the pastures of the eastern Waikato only rumble under the hooves of cattle or the tyres of milk tankers. So, why is it that the area is suddenly host to sizeable shakes?

One likely reason is the Kerepehi fault, says John Ristau, GNS duty seismologist.

Ristau says while Wednesday’s earthquake occurred near the most northerly active fault in the country, it is difficult to say whether it struck precisely on the fault.

“The earthquake occurred near the active Kerepehi Fault which is part of the Hauraki rift zone. It’s difficult to say for certain whether it was on the Kerepehi fault itself without further work.”

A fault is a fracture in the earth’s surface at which different constituent blocks of rock meet. Constantly moving, the blocks move in relation to each other, sometimes with enough force to generate a jolt recorded as an earthquake.

GeoNet/Supplied A 5.1 magnitude quake rocked the upper North Island on Wednesday morning.

Ristau says while predicting earthquakes is “impossible”, aftershocks in the immediate area are likely before “the sequence will taper off”.

Imperative to remember, he says, is that the likelihood of an even larger quake striking is highest immediately “after a large earthquake”, but that “the probability of a larger earthquake declines quickly over time”.

Those who felt the quake will have experienced motion known as “normal faulting”. The slipping motion of this type of quake is caused by an overlying block of rock or land sliding down relative to the adjacent, lower block.

TOM LEE/STUFF Dr Pilar Villamor of GNS, the lead scientist on the Kerepehi fault characterisation study.

According to GNS, a fault that has moved once in the last 125,000 years is regarded as a source for potential future quakes. When that figure is reduced to 5000 years, it is considered to be capable of producing damaging quakes affecting settlements within a radius of 50km.

The geological area in which the Kerepehi fault is located is known as the Hauraki rift zone. And while some portions of the system have been mapped, it is not as well documented or researched as other seismically prone areas elsewhere in the country, Ristau says.

The destructive and deadly 2016 M7.8 Kaikōura earthquake was an example of a fault that had been dormant and considered not to be “active” when it ruptured.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A land slip triggered by the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake which was centred on a fault thought to be inactive.

Research jointly undertaken by GNS and the Earthquake Commission in 2016, yielded a newfound understanding of faults in the area between Morrinsville and Te Aroha.

The paper demonstrated that in the past earthquakes in the range of M6.3–7.0 have occurred and “should be considered with respect to future hazard and risk”.

The area’s reputation as seismically inactive belies its ability to put nearby population centres at risk, the paper said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Te Aroha retailer Rowene Potaka woke up to her bed moving and the house shaking on Wednesday.

Predicated against the Mercalli Intensity Scale (MMI), a scale which measures the effect of an earthquake rather than its force, the paper finds that Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga may be at risk.

“The three large population centres of northern North Island–Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga – may experience MMI 6–7 shaking as the maximum impact associated with rupture of the nearest segments of the fault.”

Modern LiDAR (light detection and ranging) mapping of the region demonstrated “a far more complex pattern” of historic fault remnants, those which bear a similar surface pattern in terms of “density and complexity to that described from the Taupo Rift”, than initially thought.

Dr Lauren Vinnell of Massey University’s Joint Centre for Disaster Research reminded those in the area, which in the past has avoided earthquakes, to prepare accordingly.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The town clock ticks on as Te Aroha residents go through a serious of aftershocks following the big quake.

“Earthquakes can definitely be unsettling for people who haven't felt many - everywhere in NZ can get earthquakes strong enough to damage and cause injury, so this is a good reminder to do some preparation.

“For example, you can store some water, secure tall furniture to the wall, move heavy items lower down on shelves, and make an emergency plan with your household.”

Vinnell said that, by-in-large, Kiwis are heeding messaging to disregard antiquated advice to shelter under door frames.

“I'd actively discourage going to a doorway as you might get injured trying to get there ... The current recommended action is to drop, cover, and hold. New Zealanders are learning this message pretty well, but it's important to understand the why of these actions, so you can use them in different contexts.”