Auckland cat that made home at bus stop goes missing

Meow Meow the cat has abandoned her family to live at a bus stop near her home in Long Bay, on Auckland's North Shore.

A cat who charmed a community after she took up residence in a bus stop has gone missing.

Sixteen-year-old tabby Meow Meow became somewhat of a local celeb-kitty after she moved into the bus stop on Te Oneroa Way in Auckland’s Long Bay in late 2021.

Her owner, Andy Ross, believed she liked the North Shore bus stop due to its proximity to builders and their lunches, as a thyroid condition saw her appetite increase.

He once saw her flee a development site with an entire sausage in her mouth.

Meow Meow’s hunger returned to normal levels with medication, but despite having a loving home around the corner, Ross said she much preferred the bus stop, where she was “adopted” by the community.

“She was perfectly happy and under vet advice.”

Meow Meow was often seen curled up inside a banana-shaped bed beneath artwork given to her by locals, some of whom went to the bus stop especially to see her.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow has gone missing from her bus stop in Long Bay.

Locals would also share photos and videos from their visit to Meow Meow’s Facebook page.

However, Meow Meow has not been seen at the bus stop since the beginning of December.

Ross initially believed someone fond of Meow Meow had taken her, as he had received many requests from people wanting to adopt her. Police had found no evidence of this, he said.

Given her age, there was also the possibility Meow Meow had died, Ross said, adding that he’d accepted it was unlikely she would return to the bus stop.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow had a loving home around the corner from the bus stop, but preferred to spend her days curled up in her banana bed.

His family and the community felt a gap without her being at the bus stop, he said.

“You’d see people of all groups down there spending time with her. Everyone loved the time that they had with her.”

“It was pretty sad taking all her stuff away from the bus stop.”

Ross said his family often joked about how they could have monetised Meow Meow as a social media influencer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Ross family are fundraising for the SPCA and Gutter Kitties as a way of memorialising Meow Meow.

They have since started a Givealittle to raise money for the SPCA and cat rescue Gutter Kitties, as a way of remembering Meow Meow and the joy she brought to the community and to bring the ordeal “to a bit of an end”.

Meow Meow’s adventures at times caused Ross some low level concern.

He once received numerous phone calls from the local New World, asking him to come and collect Meow Meow, who kept wandering into the supermarket while Auckland Transport relocated her bus stop.

She was also known to hop on buses, visit a liquor store and the local beauty salon, where she was famously snapped curled up on a recliner.

A police spokesperson confirmed it investigated a report of theft regarding Meow Meow.

“Despite efforts to establish an offence and identify any alleged offenders, police have exhausted all lines of enquiry and the matter has been filed.”

Police may reassess the matter should new information come to light. Anyone with information should phone police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.