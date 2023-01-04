Wellington siblings $1000 out of pocket after Auckland festival cancelled

Summer Haze, a festival that was scheduled to be held in North Auckland’s Matakana on Wednesday January 4, has been cancelled. (File photo)

Two Wellington siblings are $1000 down after Summer Haze, a festival that was scheduled to be held in North Auckland’s Matakana, was cancelled less than 24 hours from kick-off.

River and Ginger Wicks, travelled from Wellington to Auckland specifically for the event.

But on Tuesday night it was announced the festival scheduled for the following day had been cancelled due to the “incoming weather forecast”.

The announcement left the Wellington siblings frustrated more notice was not given.

With flights and accommodation costing over $1000 between them, even after the festival tickets were refunded, the pair would still be a grand out of pocket, they said.”

“Of course I am really disappointed, and people’s health and safety is the most important thing, but less than 24-hours notice stings.

“You save really hard, and then you think you get to enjoy a thing, but instead your out a grand, walking around a city that’s closed,” River said.

Stuff The Auckland region is expected to be pummelled with heavy rain and strong winds over the next 48 hours. (File photo)

They planned to travel to Auckland in March for My Chemical Romance, but after that had no plans to return to Auckland for an event.

“After this experience we kind of want to cancel, but it's My Chemical Romance, and they aren’t getting any younger.

“But after that it's no more going to Auckland for us, for any reason. Unless the two dead Beatles come back to life and go on tour, any acts I see will have to come to Wellington,” River said.

They said travelling for future events was not worth the risk.

“With what it costs to get around the country, it's just not worth the risk of leaving town and finding out that you did it for nothing,” they said.

The siblings will travel home to Wellington on Thursday. They had looked at changing their flights, but it would cost even more given the late notice.

Supplied Fat Freddy's Drop were set to perform at the Matakana festival.

“It makes you wish you had travel insurance, but why would I need insurance to fly domestically?,” River said.

Despite the summer weather only just beginning, the Auckland region is expected to be pummelled with heavy rain and strong winds over the next 48 hours.

According to MetService, there is a heavy rain watch in place for all of Auckland, including Great Barrier Island from 9am on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday.