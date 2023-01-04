Maize field cracked in M5.1 quake near Te Aroha

Farmer Simon McGiven’s field riven by this morning's M5.1 quake near Te Aroha.

A field of maize has been riven by the force of the magnitude 5.1 earthquake that woke many in the upper North Island on Wednesday morning.

Photos shared with Stuff show splits in the maize paddock - about “four or five kilometres” from the quake’s epicentre.

The quake struck at 5.39am, 5km south of the Waikato township of Te Aroha, GeoNet says.

A corner of the paddock in question, belonging to farmers Simon and Kristy McGiven, was upheaved and split by the force of the quake.

READ MORE:

* Magnitude 3.8 earthquake near Wellington gives the capital a sudden jolt

* More than 2500 felt light earthquake in Wellington

* Earthquake shakes central New Zealand



Simon McGiven said that the quake was “not a bad little jolt”.

The crack in McGivens’ paddock was little more than a metre deep, he explained.

Kristy McGiven said the crack in her field would pose little threat to a successful harvest.

“We won’t harvest until March or so. We warned the contractor of our new little speed bump,” she said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Te Aroha retailer Rowene Potaka woke up to her bed moving and the house shaking on Wednesday.

Another Te Aroha resident, Rawene Potaka, wondered if the M5.1 quake was a sign of things to come.

“It gave me a big fright, this is the biggest I’ve felt in Te Aroha. It does make me wonder if we are heading for a big one.”

Matamata-Piako District councillor Sarah-Jane Bourne said the shake was “a bloody good one”.

Adrienne Wilcock, the district’s mayor, said the council had dispatched contractors to assess whether the quake had resulted in damage to infrastructure.