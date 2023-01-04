Three people rescued from water at North Shore beach, one taken to hospital

Three people have been treated by Hato Hone St John after a water incident at Winstones Cove, near Torbay. (File photo)

Three people have been treated by Hato Hone St John after a member of the public rescued them from the water at a beach on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call to Winstones Cove, near Torbay, just after 2pm.

Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, and a third had been taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition, they said.

A Surf Lifesaving NZ spokesperson said they were not at the incident, but were preparing to attend when they were notified a member of the public had rescued the people.

READ MORE:

* New Zealander drowns saving 11-year-old daughter in the Cook Islands

* Swimmers refused to clear pool as lifeguards helped unconscious patient

* Detective drowned on bachelors' trip after raft capsized in rapid



A police spokesperson said they attended but were not required as everyone had been brought back to shore.

Further north, a person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Hatfield’s Beach, in Waiwera.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 3.45pm and responded with three ambulances.

Stuff In 2022, New Zealand hit its worst annual drowning rate in a decade.

“One patient in moderate condition was taken to North Shore Hospital,” they said.

In 2022, New Zealand hit its worst annual drowning rate in a decade.

Provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showed there were 93 preventable drownings last year.

Recent deaths include a 69-year-old American tourist who was found unresponsive after snorkelling at popular north Auckland beach Goat Island last Wednesday.