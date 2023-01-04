Three people rescued from water at North Shore beach, one taken to hospital
Three people have been treated by Hato Hone St John after a member of the public rescued them from the water at a beach on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call to Winstones Cove, near Torbay, just after 2pm.
Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, and a third had been taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition, they said.
A Surf Lifesaving NZ spokesperson said they were not at the incident, but were preparing to attend when they were notified a member of the public had rescued the people.
A police spokesperson said they attended but were not required as everyone had been brought back to shore.
Further north, a person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Hatfield’s Beach, in Waiwera.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 3.45pm and responded with three ambulances.
“One patient in moderate condition was taken to North Shore Hospital,” they said.
In 2022, New Zealand hit its worst annual drowning rate in a decade.
Provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand showed there were 93 preventable drownings last year.
Recent deaths include a 69-year-old American tourist who was found unresponsive after snorkelling at popular north Auckland beach Goat Island last Wednesday.