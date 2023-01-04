New Zealander drowns saving 11-year-old daughter in the Cook Islands

The woman was trying to rescue her daughter, when she was swept away in the current. (File photo)

A Kiwi holidaymaker in the Cook Islands has drowned trying to save her 11-year-old daughter from a strong lagoon current, according to local police.

In a statement posted on social media, Cook Islands Police said the 52-year-old woman drowned at Arorangi, on the western side of Rarotonga earlier today (January 3 local time, January 4 NZ time).

Police said the woman and her family were on holiday from New Zealand and got into difficulty in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty.

The woman’s body was recovered from the ocean around 90 minutes after police received a distress call around 2.24pm.

“Several people were on hand to help, including Puaikura Fire and Police volunteers, and ambulance staff,” Police said.

“Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family, and friends, affected by their sad loss.”