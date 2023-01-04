'Completely unacceptable': 21 deaths recorded in Christmas holiday road toll

A crash on SH2 at Athenree Gorge, near Waihi Beach. One person died and seven were injured.

The official holiday road-toll period has ended with a preliminary total of 21 deaths from crashes – it is the highest Aotearoa has recorded in any year since 2017.

The official 2022 Christmas New Year holiday period began at 4pm on Friday, December 23 and ran until 6am on Wednesday.

In a statement police said the preliminary road toll for the period was 21 deaths. Last year’s holiday road toll was 16, and the year before it was 11.

Police Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said it was completely unacceptable for 21 people to lose their lives in crashes over this year's holiday period.

“We're still seeing the same behaviours contributing to fatal crashes right throughout New Zealand and it’s really disappointing."

Behaviours included fatigue, impairment with alcohol or drugs, not wearing seatbelts, exceeding the speed limit, being distracted by cellphones or devices and sometimes drifting onto the wrong side of the road or rolling.

“People are often travelling on unfamiliar roads at this time of the year and a moment's inattention could have catastrophic consequences.”

O'Brien said driver needed to take responsibility for themselves, their passengers and other road users.

"Police can't be on every single road at every single moment so we really need people to take that responsibility when they get in their car because the absolutely devastating consequences that this has for families and friends that are left behind is just terrible," he said.

"Please, stay calm - treat the people in the cars around you like they're your own family,” he said.

It follows police saying on January 1 that the road toll was already too high at 14, with Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien calling it “completely unacceptable”.

The following day a crash on State Highway 2, Athenree Gorge, just before 4pm killed one person and left seven others hurt – two critically.

On Tuesday a two-car crash near Waihī and a motorbike crash into water near Ōpōtiki lifted the nation’s holiday road toll to 17.

One person died in each of the crashes, both of which happened about 4pm on Monday, and police are investigating.

Tuesday night a further two people died after a car crashed into a tree in the Far North – the crash brought New Zealand’s holiday road toll to 20 deaths.